Dr Ankur Pare’s is a well-recognized face in the field of sociology and social activities. The man, known for his extraordinary contributions in the field of upliftment of backward tribes, education and agriculture, industry, and gender equality has now been designated as an International Associate Member of American Sociological Society, Washington DC.

Established in 1905 at John Hopkins’s University as an American Sociological Society, it is considered to be even larger than the International Sociological Association. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline and profession of sociology. It requires an exemplary amount of contribution in the field of sociology to become its member.

On being designated as a member of ASA he said, “I am honored and feel privileged to be the international associate member of ASA. I will continue to contribute to the best of my capabilities and capacity in the field of Sociology and social-reforms.”

Dr Ankur Pare’s work in the field of sociology speaks for itself. He has been actively contributing at the grass-root level for the welfare of deprived rural sections. Whether it is about training the farmers about advanced agriculture or helping the girl-child in restoring the education after dropping out from the school or running awareness campaigns about socio-political and economic changes in the country, he is doing it all with immense perseverance to bring the desired changes in the society.

He has been conferred the “Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Seva Yojana Award” by the Government of India, which is given with the objective of personality development and voluntary social services by the youth and students.

Dr Ankur Pare is a man with wisdom and knowledge. He was Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at ICSSR, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India.

He has a Doctorate in Sociology, M. Phil, and also UGC-NET qualified. Many of his research papers are published in national and international journals.

Dr Pare was born in Harda, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Belonging to a humble background has given him a deep sense of understanding of realities and perils that exist in society. He has his share of struggles to get himself educated to the best level. He firmly believes that education is the pillar on which a strong character is built, this is the reason he extensively contributes to the field of education.

Not only a sociologist and social activist, but Dr Ankur Pare is also a writer and author par excellence. He has written numerous articles to create awareness regarding various social causes and deformities that exist in society. His book ‘Sociological Study of Displaced Families’ talks about problems of displaced families, food security social organization, and cultural system. He has got expertise in the field of Displacement, Resettlement, and Rehabilitation, Migration, Problems of Refugees, Land Acquisition, and Environmental Impact Assessment.

Having in-depth knowledge and experience in the social sector, he has participated in various seminars and workshops. He has presented seminar papers on a wide spectrum of social issues like rural community development, feminism, criminalization of politics, good governance, Indian bureaucracy, food safety to name a few. He has done extensive research about almost every social issue that has a deep impact on shaping the socio-economic and cultural fabric of our society.

And despite all his achievement at a young age, he is an extremely grounded person who wants to keep contributing to the society he belongs to and to keep fighting the deeply enrooted evils to bring the desired change and equality on society.

In his own words, “Every Individual has to work on himself and for the society which has a huge level of inequalities in terms of social, economic and on gender basis. We all need to create a society that is for every human being. We must make a place where we all co-exist with the least difference on any level.”

Dr Ankur Pare as a human, educationist, sociologist, and philanthropist is an inspiration to the present generation and an ideal to look for when it comes to fulfilling the social and moral responsibilities towards society.