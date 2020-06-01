People can experience pain in all areas of the back, including the middle and upper back, but up to 80 per cent of adults experience lower back pain. Benign prostatic hyperplasia is common as 50% of men over 50 develop this chronic disease. Treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and lower back pain with Dr Allen’s Device has shown its effectiveness over the past decade.

Dr Allen’s Device improves blood circulation in the affected area or organ locally. Dr Allen’s Device, which is specially designed for men with an enlarged/inflamed prostate and lower back pain. consists of a belt with 2 pockets and 2 thermoelements. 1 thermoelement must be placed into a pocket of the belt and apply it to the coccyx area (in the middle of the low back area) for the prostate treatment.

Dr Allen’s Device for lower back pain relief and prostate treatment

Dr Allen’s Device has been registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK since 2010. It is a class 1 medical device; therefore, it does not require the involvement of a notified body. Men, therefore, can use Dr Allen’s Device day and night without worry, since this treatment has a proven safety track record.

In case men experience lower back pain radiating to the right side of the spine, they should place the 2nd thermoelement into the 2nd pocket of the belt, and wear both thermoelements at the same time (with the 1st thermoelement covering the coccyx area, and the 2nd one covering the right side of your back).

If the pain is radiating to the left side of the spine, the belt should be moved to cover the coccyx area and the left side of the lower back. If a man does not experience any lower back pain, he uses 1 thermoelement and wears it in a pocket applied to the coccyx area, while keeping the 2nd thermoelement as a spare.

A recent scientific article: “Local heating of trigger points reduces neck and plantar fascia pain” 2020, states that by using heat therapy people can reduce pain without drugs. Data obtained in another study “Effects of repeated whole-body heating on sleep architecture and chronic lower back pain” suggest the potential for body heating as a non-pharmacological method to improve sleep architecture and reduce pain symptoms in patients with chronic lower back pain.

It should be noted that treatments with imposed heat can be damaging, because high temperatures above 40°C can be harmful and low temperatures (≤35°C) can decrease cellular metabolism, thereby interfering with natural replenishment and healing. Thermobalancing therapy is entirely different from common heating treatments, because it locally regulates the affected organ’s temperature, maintaining it within the normal body temperature range.

Medications and surgeries can cause new health problems

Painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs for lower back pain may lead to the development of severe constipation, stomach ulcer; heart liver and kidney problems, etc. Lower back surgeries have risks, including infection, damage to the spinal nerve and can lead to disability.

Men with BPH who visits urologists receive drugs and surgical intervention, in line with Urology Guidelines. Alpha-blockers can develop fatigue, headache, dizziness and sexual dysfunction.

5-alpha-reductase-inhibitors are responsible for irreversible side effects: impotence, depression, testicle pain, and even diabetes. Surgical interventions in men with BPH remove or destroy prostate tissue. These surgeries have unpleasant complications; approximately 25% of patients after a minimally invasive surgery suffer from depression.

Dr Allen’s Device provides effective therapy at home

Ten-year empirical evidence has shown that Dr Allen’s Device helps people get chronic lower back pain relief and men with an enlarged prostate to reduce both the prostate volume and associated urinary symptoms. The clinical study on Thermobalancing therapy has confirmed its efficacy for men with BPH. Many articles have been published about this therapy in leading scientific journals.

