Love is what makes you different, love is what makes you the same, love is what makes you do the impossible, and do what you aim for. With time, one realizes that love and togetherness are two different things. Very few people are lucky enough to experience the two emotions simultaneously. Alone you could be something, but together you will be everything.

Domi and Frida are not just lucky enough to have felt this emotion but to all intents and purposes, have proved this to the society. Domi is a 31-year-old chemist and Frida is a 30-year-old architect. They fell in love in the year 2006 and have dwelled together since then.

Back then Domi was 17 years old and Frida was 15 years old, and it was love at first sight! The biggest teacher in their lives has always been their experiences. Ordeals taught them what people couldn’t. One can say that experiences illuminated their lives. They have grown a lot from their escapades together. They both are High-end content creators and Travel blog authors.

You can check out their amazing content and surprising lives here:

weloveourlife.net

For a basic living, they work as freelancers, content creators, do destination marketing and brand ambassadorship. Domi and Frida have shown us how to work as well as live our lives at the same time. They both have a huge passion for travelling. They started their adventures with short trips at a time and conquered and discovered the world. Their initial trips brought them to Positano, Zakynthos, Venice, Mykonos, Milan, and Paris.

Domi and Frida started travelling on a big scale, and because of that they didn’t get much time to stay in touch with all of their folks, so to overcome this issue they thought of establishing their official couple Instagram profile @weloveourlife with an elementary aim of keeping their friends and family updated about their tours and travels and sharing their experiences around the world through photos and videos.

From that day forward, they have been quite active on social platforms and now with an Instagram audience of 500K +, they not only share their experiences with their family but with the whole world.

Ever since, Domi and Frida have travelled a lot and lived every moment of their lives together with full zeal and enthusiasm at different sensational travel destinations and lifestyle tips. They have learnt a lot from their experiences and over the years they have learned about life, love, food, destinations, nature, humans, languages, different customs and a lot more things.

They want to share all the things they have learnt so far with all the people around the world and for that, they have created their own website “weloveourlife.net” where they inspire people to live their life the way they want to.

We all are born in this world but not all of us live our lives to the fullest. Domi and Frida teach us how we can enjoy our lives and at the same time pursue the things that are important for a living. Domi and Frida make us realise how important it is to choose the right partner, who can be as crazy and passionate as you are, with whom you can be open and just conquer the whole world.

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage, and with that courage, you can conquer the world. First, believe in yourself to make people believe in you. Know what you actually want from life and then go achieve it. Remember, the world can wait but opportunities won’t. Always stay true to yourself.