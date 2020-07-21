DJ Sadcat a famous DJ artist, rapper and producer. His real name is Mustafa Qaronni, an Emirati citizen. He is incredible with his fabulous performances in the region due to his passion for music. Despite the fact that he started his music career with DJing at parties and small club events, he slowly and gradually made it big.

The DJ concept was started by Mustafa in the late ’90s which was just the short form for Disc Jockey. He later became one of the best DJs in the world and was also recognized for his character. He started his DJ work in international clubs in Dubai, UAE and many other countries like Bangkok/Thailand, UK, Muscat/Oman, Bahrain and Jordan/Amman as well as many famous places around the world.

In 2004, he started his music career (hip hop music) with different sounds of urban, reggae and house music worldwide. He’s also known as the king of hip-hop from the 2000s in Dubai.

He participated and collaborated with many hip-hop musicians like 50cent, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Future, Swizz Beatz and many others and all of these songs are big hits in the music world. All his music created great energy for all kinds of people who ever listened to it and enjoyed it.

As he is well-known for his (Arabic hip-hop) music songs, which is, (Surrounded), (Ana Mn Youm 3araftech), (Esm3 Alsalfh), he was the first Emirati hip-hop DJ to perform on National Day in Bahrain, hence was known as the first Emirati DJ to perform at the Ethiopian Monarch Hotel on NYE 2016/2017.

He got great support from his fans. DJ Sadcat is currently in Dubai working hard on a new album to surprise the world with more of his creativity.

He is also playing in different shows that completely focus on the music of the 2000s as it was from that time.