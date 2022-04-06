DJ H is a singer with a fan following that crosses all boundaries

Some artists are so extraordinary with their talent and personality that they break all the boundaries that are among people and places. One such Singer who has done this miraculous thing is DJ H. With his melodious and energetic voice and talent for singing Dj H who is also known as Hardeep Singh Kataria has made fans all over the world. The desi Punjabi music listeners all around the world recognize him as one of the biggest stars of Punjabi music.

DJ H, basically lives in London, Uk, and has started his career as a musician from there itself. In shedding the light on how he chose his career he says that from a very young age as a child he was very fascinated by music. Recalling an incident from his childhood, which is still fresh in his memories, he told us that when he used to visit marriage functions and see people dance freely and happily and have fun with music, it attracted him the most. He discovered at that moment how DJ not only controls the music but also the emotions and gives happiness to the audience with his skills. At that very moment, he decided that it is something that excites him and he wants to do it for the rest of his life.

The love and passion for music were there and with years of continuous hard work and dedication, DJ H finally made it big as a Superstar Singer and Musician. His songs Ishq Brandy, Jawani 2, Heer, Yaar Dha, Thor, Come on Boy, Mairee Jaan, etc are considered gems of Punjabi music. DJ H, dream of DJing has also won him the best DJ award and wedding events made him start his own company Kudos Music, which is highly considered as number one wedding event company. Such great achievements have only been possible because DJ H listened to his heart and followed his dream.