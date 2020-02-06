Meet the upcoming sensation in the Digital Marketing world, a self-made expert in Digital marketing, Shubham Jain.

Shubham hails from Delhi and has completed MBA in Marketing. From his graduation days, he got fascinated by the power of Digital Media. Since then he has shown exponential growth in the marketing industry. Soon he realized his passion for helping individuals and small businesses in building their online visibility. In 2016, Shubham cofounded Convos Media. Right from digital marketing to personal branding, the company caters to end-to-end solutions to meet the customer’s requirements.

Shubham has experience of 7+ years in the Digital Marketing world. He has completely dedicated his life to SEO and Digital marketing. He has a huge knowledge of ongoing and emerging trends in the marketing world. Shubham promotes the online businesses of the companies by applying his strong analytical skills.

As an ardent Digital Marketing Expert, Shubham strongly believes in hard work. He says, “You should not do more than you can do well.”

Talking about the future of Digital Marketing, Shubham confidently explains, “The Digital revolution has really turned things around. But as an expert, I would say that its potential is yet to be utilized to the fullest. The actual concept is still naïve and we as digital marketers are still exploring the newer sides almost every day.”

While talking about the future of Digital Marketing, he says, “The Internet space is expanding its wings with more companies entering into the digital world. Also, there are chances of a complete makeover of search engines. Thus, nobody can predict what is going to happen in the future, but the Digital Space will certainly get refined with some extra powers in the future.”

Shubham’s customer-centric approach, strategic thinking, and analytical mindset prove his powerful position in the digital marketing world. He has worked with top-notch brands like Tinder, Manyavar, Grow, Beardo, ICICI Bank, Fox Star Studios, Sony Liv, and Zee5 to name a few.

He strongly believes in the power of exchanging digital marketing knowledge. His company, Convos Media provides branding, online marketing, and has worked with many international projects successfully.

Despite achieving so much, Shubham is very down-to-earth in his real life. He dedicates his success to his parents for supporting him throughout, to his sister, Shelly for believing in him, and to his friends like Shivam and Suraksha.