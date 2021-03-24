A young Digital Marketing entrepreneur gets candid with us and gives us all in about his secret to success. Harsh Garg, a 21-year-old lad from Punjab, is set to take on the digital marketing world. As everyone is wondering about the new talk of the town, we had a candid chat with the digital tycoon.

Read on:



Tell us about your early life?

I have done my bachelor’s in computer applications. The course taught me coding, HTML, SEO, and many new things. Also, with the help of my teachers and friends, I developed my own website. The learning process is the most interesting part for me.

What inspired you to become a digital expert?

I have always been fond of gadgets. I am an introvert, and I spend a lot of time in the digital world. I feel there I can express myself. Instead of a person, my own situations and personal life lead me towards the Digital world. Becoming an expert was just a part of this beautiful and learning journey.

What is your say on the future of digital media?



I feel 90% of the companies will be dependent on digital media. They will, and they are using digital marketing techniques to promote their businesses. Even the ones who have not adapted yet will have to switch to digital media to survive. Digital marketing is easy, cheap, and efficient to grow and promote a company and its products.

Has lockdown boosted digital platforms?

Of course! Lockdown had made everyone sit at home. Everyone had a lot of idle time which increased the craze for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms to the sky. For a fact, during the lockdown, Instagram introduced many new features to keep the viewers engaged. A very great example is Instagram reels. Not only it is profitable for Instagram but people from all age groups are earning through reels.

Whom do you idolize in this field?

I idolize Neil Patel. He was appreciated as a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 30 by President Obama and in the top 100 entrepreneurs under the age of 35 by the United Nations.

What’s keeping you engaged currently?

Currently, I am engaged in digital marketing. Loads of new features are coming day by day and I believe we can use them to grow our business. I am also occupied with handling celeb profiles on Instagram. I help them reach their goals organically.

Tell us about your first big project ever?

My first big project was that I made with a friend. We made a website with a few extra helps that allows people to grow their Instagram profiles organically. Also, the website helps to trend a business globally.

Do you think digital media has a negative impact too?

In my opinion, there are no negative impacts if people use it for their work or for recreational purposes. Also, positive impacts outweigh the negative ones. With the help of digital media, we can easily communicate with our friends through various applications.

How is the digital age helping humans?



One of the major help is globalization. We can send important information through emails within seconds. Also, thanks to AI, a company can find targeted customers to get good results. Digital media is also called a valuable tool for everyone as well as for digital marketers.

Any advice you would like to give the fellow Digital Marketers?



I would just like to tell them to be consistent, honest, hard-working. Give your all so that the field can give you all.