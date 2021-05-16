Being a fashion enthusiast since childhood, designer Bharat Ahuja always dreamt of having his own menswear brand. After working tirelessly towards his goals, his dream turned into reality in the year 2005 by the name of Desire Design Studio. Luxury and innovation with sophistication is one motto designer Bharat Ahuja has always adhered to.

Designer Bharat Ahuja says, “Our brand is known for custom tailoring, wedding wardrobe, and bespoke designing. It mainly deals in Suits, Blazers, sherwani, kurta Pajama, casual wear, and high-end footwear. Our mission is to make Desire Design Studio India’s leading menswear brand.”

Desire Design Studio quickly went on to become northwest Delhi’s leading Menswear Brand. The brand was listed in the topmost trusted brands in the apparel category for 13 consecutive years. The brand’s outfits have also been worn by many celebrities like Mohsin Khan, Paras Chhabra, Karan Aujla and many more.