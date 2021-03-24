Success in the field of social media is elusive, and the degree of success that Dan James Clarke has achieved is remarkable. The outstanding feature of Clarke’s success as an entrepreneur is that he is just 20 years of age.

20-year olds are expected to be busy enjoying life along with their educational pursuits. Success in the corporate world is something that one seldom associates with young people, but Clarke is an exception! As a young boy, Clarke was fascinated by the world of social media. He found a tingling sense of achievement when he discovered that he was making sales over social media!

Clarke was just 14 years of age when he became a well-recognized social media entrepreneur. This makes him a role model for the millions of social media and digital marketing aspirants from all across the world. Clarke did put in his share of hard work for finding the outstanding success he has received over social media.

He spent months learning social media algorithms and over time found success with the multiple social media accounts that he managed for businesses and brands. Surprisingly, a young entrepreneur such as Clarke was entrusted with the responsibility of handling social media accounts of a few of the top companies of the world, including Calm App, Fitness coach, and TikTok. Clarke superseded client expectations time and again through measurable results and matchless branding.

Clarke believes that networking skills stand behind the remarkable success he has received in the field of social media. As his business grew, he created connections with a range of top fellow entrepreneurs, influencers, and producers. When a business is on the lookout for more sales, engagement, branding, or promotion, Clarke is among the entities that are most likely to get it right! He’s a business success story that is unique and enchanting.