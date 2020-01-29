They say, don’t dream your life, live your dreams and one young entrepreneur, Kriti Ds has lived hers. She climbed up the ladders of success and is one of the topmost in-demand make-up artists throughout social media.

Once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary life, just one moment gives us a magical fairytale. And in that one moment, we want to feel and look our most gorgeous self. From being a bride to getting dolled up for a photoshoot to hitting the ramp for ace designers, a single stroke of a brush can enhance your inner beauty and unleash your self-confidence. Swearing by this mantra since 2010, Kriti Ds is one such makeup artist who makes young women dazzle in their little fairytales.

Her journey from being a dreamer to a focused professional makeup artist began by launching a chic makeup studio in New Delhi which in today’s time holds a great reputation for expert artistry and knowledge of beauty products. With more than 400k Instagram followers, this Makeup Mogul is not only the most popular artist in India but has also been rated among the top 10 makeup artists in Delhi for three years consecutively by several magazines, award associations, etc.

Creativity being her best makeup skill, Kriti Ds has never been afraid to go that extra mile and experiment to create magic on the beautiful ladies. From a natural daytime look to bold evening shenanigans, she takes pride in her makeup and her happy brides are a testimony to her skills, mastery, and dedication. Her clientele also includes top models and celebrities from the Bollywood Industry such as Kapil Sharma’s wife, Ginni Sharma. Apart from Delhi, Kriti Ds also offers her freelance services all over India and the world.

Currently, she runs a training academy as well which provides a hands-on learning experience in the field of makeup and styling to passionate newcomers in the industry. She juggles many roles with utmost grace like being an entrepreneur, a trainer, a customer-focused person, and most importantly a self-made, successful woman who learns every step of the way.