Consumers increasingly embracing digital channels for retail experience

COVID-19 has revolutionized the retail landscape in India with consumers increasingly embracing digital channels. Retailers and Brands in turn began elevating their presence and positioning both, offline and online. Further, the change in the lifestyle of the people highly affected the market of retail and D2C brands. Today, large retailers have expanded their own brand portfolio to meet this surge in demand and opportunity, while smaller retailers have launched their own competitive brands too. With Retailers and Brands looking to launch new products frequently and importantly, the need to find a quality, consistent and reliable supplier to offer consumers a varied assortment with great prices remains their topmost priority.

To meet this growing need for demand and supply, Contract Manufacturing & Private Label(CMPL) offers a platform called CMPL Expo to bridge the gap between Retailers, Manufacturers, and Consumers. CMPL today, is India’s only private label supplier sourcing platform that connects Retailers, D2C Brands, Start-ups, FMCG Brand owners, Speciality Retailers, Pharmacy chains, Resellers, Exporters, Distributors, with manufacturers from the food and non-food categories, helping them find manufacturing partners and innovative packaging solutions by conducting exhibitions and bringing them under one roof

CMPL is founded by Mr. Vicky Menezes in late 2018. Vicky has an experience of more than fifteen years in the B2B trade show industry. During his past stints, he has handled many international shows in the Middle East and organized International Shows in Amsterdam, Singapore, Cannes, Bologna, Egypt, and Paris. To pursue his passion for the domain, he decided to create this platform CMPL, which brings all the brands together along with manufacturers from across India under one roof. The company is still a bootstrap project.

Mr. Minesh Lodaya, who is the Co-founder of CMPL has over 15+ years of experience in Brand Communication, Content Generation, and Design. Minesh spearheads the Social Media Marketing of CMPL as the Co-Founder.

Since 2019, CMPL has conducted three successful Expos and tried to create an ecosystem for Retailers, D2C Brands, Start-ups, FMCG Brand owners, Contract Manufacturers, and allied service providers like packaging, raw materials, consultants, etc. to connect and converge on one single platform.

This is their 4th edition of CMPL Expo 2022. The two days power-packed Expo is happening in The Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai on the 28th and 29th of this month and will showcase products ranging from personal care, beauty, cosmetics, hygiene, food, home care, beverages, pet care, nutritional products, health supplements, cleaning, packaging, perfumes and more, all under one roof. The Conference Knowledge Series will focus on strategies, best practices, and case studies from leading D2C Brands, Retailers, PE/VC firms and contract manufacturers.

This year, at CMPL Expo we will see some of the giant listed companies such as,

Rossari Biotech, Hindustan Foods Ltd, JHS Svendgaard, HUL, Brittannia, P&G, Godrej Consumer Products, Marico, Tata Consumer Products to name a few.

In D2C category we will see brand such as Myglamm, Mamaearth, Wow

Open Secret at the show.