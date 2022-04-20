Chennai emerges as one of the best places to buy plots

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is one of the most populated cities in India. It’s home to several top firms which draw people to the city to stay. There was a time when the trend of buying apartments was ruling the real estate market of Chennai. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this seems to have changed. Preferences have altered and buyers are geared more towards plots and have a space of their own.

“A new trend noticed is the steady rise in the demand for plots since 2020. The chance to live in your own independent house, with excellent scope for appreciation are just some of the few reasons why people are shifting towards plots. The amount of open space that plotted developments offer, especially in a highly populated city, is unparalleled! Aside from this, plots promise versatility and immediate appreciation as land value never decreases, particularly in a city like Chennai.” Says Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited.

So, if plots are a wise choice, what is the best place to buy them in a city like Chennai – one that offers so much? Here are a few areas that should be at the top of your lists he says!

Old Mahabalipuram Road

The OMR is generally known for and referred to as being the IT corridor of the city. The ever-booming infrastructure always attracts plenty of investors to the locality. Over the years the area has developed at a steady pace and will continue to do so. For this reason, buying a plot on the OMR will be one of the best decisions you make. The returns on investment promise to be high so this is an area you can’t miss out on!

Outer Ring Road

The 62-km stretch, Outer Ring Road (ORR) project which was completed last year is said to become the next housing and commercial hub of the city. The well-designed six-lane road is access-controlled with smooth service roads on either side which enables light and heavyweight vehicles to reach from one of the cities to the other without having to enter the main city thus eliminating traffic troubles and saving time. Reports and studies were done on the transit development concept in the area suggest that the future growth spots on this stretch can be similar to key corridors of highly developed international cities. Large-scale housing and industrial and commercial developments are already being planned on this stretch, which might be a huge opportunity loss to those who don’t cash in their investment at this point.

Porur/ Manapakkam

Another well-known location in the Southern West part of Chennai, which is famous for the presence of industries- manufacturing and chemical plants. The location has also seen the establishment of numerous IT parks, employment hubs, and entertainment avenues like malls. It is a relatively quiet locale, away from the hustle-and-bustle generally associated with living in Chennai city. The place has copious quantities of clear and potable groundwater, which is one of the most sought-after qualities in the real estate market ever since Chennai’s water crisis began.

East Coast Road

ECR is certainly a favorite locality in Chennai. The charm of the area is unparalleled and the real estate sector in ECR has been booming over the past decade due to the close proximity to locations like Thiruvanmiyur, Tidel Park, Adyar, and OMR. For this reason, homebuyers choose the place for its combination of employment prospects and scenic views. Due to its strategic location, all the properties in ECR provide a stunning oceanic view and give access to the magnificent East Coast Road runs along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, connecting the city of Chennai to the serene beaches of Pondicherry. In recent times, there has been a growth in commercial developments too, when previously it was mainly known as a residential hub. One need not worry as unlike before, the process of buying plots in ECR has become less complicated. Earlier, one could not get approval to buy 1 ground property and had to purchase a minimum of 5 grounds to get the same. It is not the same anymore, ECR has suddenly become affordable to all those who have a decent budget, even if it is to acquire a small piece of land of one ground.

These, however, are just a few places. Other areas in the city also prove desirable for several other reasons. It’s about choosing the location that not only suits your lifestyle best but promises to yield high returns in the future as well.