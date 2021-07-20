The pollutants in the air, the hectic lifestyles that we lead, or the rising stress levels are just some of the main factors that damage our skin. Apart from the external factors, it’s the continuous change in climate that plays havoc with our skin.

From a rise in mercury levels to the rise in humidity to the monsoon season to the dry and pale winters, the change in climate affects our skin. While it’s easy to treat summer and winter skin, trying to cater to your skincare needs during the monsoons is painful.

But what is worse than it all is trying to get your makeup to stay on your skin during the humid weather. Celebrity makeup artist Seema Tabassum went on to share 5 essential makeup hacks that are all you need to know for the monsoons.

Here’s what you need to know about Seema. Not just in India, Seema is a celebrated and influential makeup artist. She is known for experimenting with trendy makeup styles, crazy hacks that only leave makeup enthusiasts in awe. Seema is certified in Hair & Makeup by the world best Oscar & Emmy winning artist.

5 essential makeup tips for the monsoon:

Keeping your skin hydrated and using the right skincare is a must and please identify your skin type before using any skincare regime!

1) Always use a highlighted primer. This allows the makeup to stay on your skin without melting and gives you a fresher than daisy look. Moreover, the highlighted primer gives your skin a little shine that will take you from AM to PM with ease.

2) Always use a lip balm before you begin applying your lip liner and lipstick. With the monsoons in full swing, the sensitive skin of your lips gets chapped and the dehydration leaves it dry. Using a lip balm before makeup hydrates and moistens your skin and also allows the makeup to stay longer.

3) Always use waterproof mascara. You definitely wouldn’t want your mascara to melt and spread all over your face. A pro tip to make your waterproof mascara last longer is that you first apply petroleum jelly on your lashes and then apply the mascara.

4) Even if it’s a very cloudy day, it’s important to use sunscreen. Despite the clouds, the harmful rays of the sun penetrate the earth causing severe skin damage. More so, another added benefit of using sunscreen is that it acts as a protective layer to your skin that will be exposed to makeup too.

5) Once you complete your makeup, always use a setting spray. It will keep your makeup in place and the sweat, humidity doesn’t ruin it either.