Celebrity fitness influencer and instructor Manik Marria to make Bollywood debut

The entertainment industry thrives on dreams and talents. Every year, thousands of people audition for movie roles hoping that they will also appear on the silver screen. Additionally, there are thousands of others who contribute to other aspects of the industry and ensure that the audience is entertained. These include cameramen, spot boys, fitness instructors, directors, and many other people that add to the success of the big show. One of these people is Manik Marria, the man behind the flawless physiques of numerous celebrities. Manik is a celebrity dietician and fitness coach who is well-known for the weight loss transformations he has helmed.

Manik also specializes in PCOD management and designs nutrition plans based on the specific needs of his clients. His long list of clients includes many big names from the industry. Some of his clients are Sooraj Pancholi, Asim Riaz, Karan Tacker, Sahil Khan, etc. Manik is a graduate in dietetics and nutrition and has also completed many certifications in the fitness field. He began his career as a freelance dietician right after completing his graduation. His hard work and commitment have brought him where many people dream to go. To add another feather to his cap, Manik has also recently bagged a role in a Bollywood movie.

Manik doesn’t come from an affluent family and has achieved everything on his own. His flourishing career can be attributed to his incessant hard work and commitment. His fitness levels are envied by many. His vast knowledge about health and fitness has made him a sought-after coach in the industry. Testimonials and appreciations from his clients keep him going. Manik keeps updating himself with new researches and fitness information to give the best value to his clients.

Manik is no less than a social media star with over 500k fans on TikTok and nearly 32k followers on Instagram. His Instagram following is steadily increasing. Now that Manik will also appear in a Bollywood movie, he hopes to impress his followers with his performance on the screen. He says that he loves being a fitness influencer and being instrumental in so many fitness journeys. It was just his aspiration to appear on the screen. However, he doesn’t plan to discontinue his nutritionist and fitness consultant career. “Making people fit is my primary goal and job and nothing can deviate me from it, not even my dream role,” said Manik with pride.

Manik is an inspiration for the youth with what he has achieved at barely 26 years of age.