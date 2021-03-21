Miuccia Prada once said, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language.” A lot of Bollywood celebrities are cited as fashion icons because of their dressing style. But it is a known fact that no matter how big you are, you will always need professional guidance. Hence, there are fashion or costume designers and stylists. One such costume designer/celebrity stylist who is the stars’ favourite is Namratha Jauni.

The costume designer says that every celebrity has a peculiar style. As a stylist, she not only has to reflect the celeb’s personality in their outfits but also has to give a touch of her fashion sense. She says that it is these small details that make every celebrity stand out from others in the room.

About her love for fashion, Namratha says, “Dressing up is something I have always loved from childhood. I like experimenting and creating fashionable looks. I make sure that I am always updated with trends also as they can be useful to inculcate in any outfit that I am styling for a celebrity. After all, fashion is also about building a connection with people. Being a celebrity stylist might sound fancy, but it is a work that requires a sharp mind and presence. One has to be particular about every minute detail. It is these factors that give me a thrill and help me to do my job better.”

Namratha Jauni has worked with many great talents in the film industry. She has personally assisted a lot of stars with their styling, as well as, worked as a costume designer for many Hindi films. Her creativity and fashion sense are of such excellence that she is one of the very few stylists who got to work with the late actor, Irrfan Khan. Namratha was also the costume designer for Irrfan’s films – Paan Singh Tomar and Madaari.

Along with Irrfan Khan, Namratha has worked closely as a stylist for many celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Manav Kaul, R Madhavan, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, and Amyra Dastur among others. Namratha Jauni has worked as a costume designer for popular Bollywood films like Tanu Weds Manu, Dil Kabaddi, Antahen, Dobaara, Kaash and several others. She is also the person behind the wondrous work of costume designing for 15 different TVCs with big brands like Asian Paints, Syska, Religare and several others.

When you are good at something, your work will always get noticed and appreciated. The same thing happened with Namratha as she had received a Filmfare nomination in the Best Costume Designing category for the film Tanu Weds Manu. She also received a nomination for her work in Irrfan starrer Paan Singh Tomar.