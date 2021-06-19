Among the most crucial roles at any event is undoubtedly that of an emcee.

The dazzling emcee Lincia Rosario sheds light on one of her most cherished hybrid events that she hosted last year at the prestigious Serum Institute of India in Pune. Lincia had hosted the event for the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla and founder Cyrus Poonawalla in collaboration with My lab.

The press conference in Pune was a low-key affair with an attendance of not more than 25 media people. It has almost been a year since the event and Lincia being nostalgic spills the beans on the inspiration she got while hosting the event.

There are very few people who get to visit the prestigious institute and the emcee feels honoured to visit and host the event for its founders. In addition, Lincia hosted the event during the time of lockdown when India was severely hit by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While sharing her experience, the celebrity host said, “I feel fortunate that I was able to host an event for a brand that is helping India with its vaccination drive. I saw the glimpses of Serum Institute of India and I was impressed by the incredible work they are doing in the arena of vaccinations. The vision Adar Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla had back then is now a reality.”

As per the data, the Indian government has ordered more than 110 million Covishield vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India. The Indian manufactured version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is approved by more than 130 countries across the globe.

So far, the Serum Institute of India has produced and sold more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses and has become the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Looking at the numbers and the goal the entrepreneurs had last year, Lincia Rosario says, “They are leaders ahead of time. The institute is no less than a boon that is serving the nation and the entire globe. I believe there is nothing more joyful than serving the nation in such difficult times of the epidemic.”

In her glorious career, Lincia Rosario has hosted events for many business leaders including Ratan Tata and Narayan Murthy. Moreover, the emcee has been a globetrotter and has hosted more than 700 shows in different nations of the world including Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Mauritius, Thailand, Malaysia, China and many more.

Currently, with the second wave of the pandemic in India, Lincia Rosario is hosting various events virtually and she hopes to be back on the stage soon.