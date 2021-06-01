As they say, “it’s all about grabbing opportunities and acing them!” One of the best examples of this life mantra is CauldronSisterss.

Professionally referred to as Food Consultants, Ratika and Riccha (Ratzz & Ritzzy) began their exciting, flavourful journey around food back in 2015. Having explored and ventured out the uncustomary arena of food packaging, this sister duo has achieved great heights of success.

‘Food Entrepreneurs’ is a limited term for all the diverse and versatile works that CauldronSisterss are indulged in. They also run a blog called as ‘www.cauldronsisters.com’ and you can find them on Instagram as ‘@cauldronsisterss’. From curating exclusive food hampers to delivering home-cooked, restaurant-style cuisine for parties and gatherings, they also lead many workshops and learning platforms for individuals as well as organizations.

Following their passion as a profession, and excelling in the same, CauldronSisterss have led the discovery of new-age food entrepreneurs in their city of operation, i.e. Jaipur. In a very short period, they have worked with many renowned and recognized names of the food industry, gaining great experience and expertise in their profession.

Today, CauldronSisterss provide consultancy services in more or less all domains related to the food business, like:

Menu design ideas,

Menu creation & styling,

Staff training,

Sustainable Packaging ideas

Social media image consultants and shout-outs,

Elementary market research for customer mapping and competitor analysis,

Planning and setting up the kitchen operations,

Fusion food development

Café conceptualization and planning, etc.

Diverse Aspects of CauldronSisterss:

Self-taught cooks – CauldronSisterss have mastered the art of cooking various cuisines like Indian, Mexican, Thai, Moroccan, Spanish, Chinese, Lebanese, Egyptian, Burmese, and Sushi. By enrolling in various courses and workshops led by top-class chefs and learning from their several food-focused travel experiences, they’ve widened their scope of knowledge.

Authors – CauldronSisterss have documented various stories and versions of a very popular and loved dish of the country i.e. Khichdi. They’ve tried to incorporate and signify the dish’s culture, heritage, and emotion, which makes it so important and recognized among Indians.

Food Caterers and Partners – As food caterers, CauldronSisterss are very much preferred for their customized menus and food hampers which has gained them a wide pool of loyal customers. Without disturbing the quality and taste, they also cater to bulk orders for family gatherings, corporate parties, and high-end lifestyle exhibitions.

Trainers and Facilitators – As promoters of Culinary arts, CauldronSisterss offer many workshops and courses to individuals from all over the world. They’ve even given specialized training to IHM chefs while working at restaurants. They also provide personalized consultancy training to staff in menu preparation, recipe creation, and many more.

Endorser – Owing to the huge customer trust that CauldronSisterss hold, they also are a great source of authentic information and well-being. They’ve endorsed brands like Gustora, Ashoka Oils, Kitchenif, Mahou Maestra, etc. On social media as well, Ratika and Riccha are very popular handling accounts for many fashion houses, cafes, and hotels.

Achievements:

Last year, CauldronSisterss (Ratika and Riccha) were honored at Social Symphony conducted by a recognized brand called Pathfynder Jaipur. They also won an award at National level under FBAI with a prominent judge panel including names like Ranveer Brar, Rashmi Uday Singh, Chef Ashish Bhasin, Rocky Mohan, and many more. Other than these, they were also recognized as the BEST FOOD CONSULTANTS award in 2018 and BEST ENTREPRENEUR IN HOSPITALITY 2019 by IHM London, and IIHM Institutes. Featuring several cookery shows in India and outside, CauldronSisterss also received the very famous GLOBAL EXCELLENCE AWARD by I Care Foundation on 15 March 2020.