Callum Chriss is a remarkable young social media entrepreneur who has carved a niche for himself. While being reasonably young, he is well connected with over 1000 influencers specializing in their respective niches.

Chriss is primarily involved with helping brands, companies and influencers grow their fan following. He believes that the cumulative fan following should reach up to 500 million followers over the time to come. This is a reasonably commendable number for any social media marketer to achieve. Chriss firmly believes that this is a combined effort that involves the influencers that he works with, and himself.

Chriss is ambitious and passionate regarding his business. He plans to take his business to greater heights over the years to come. He further intends to do a section of his work in the same way as he currently goes about. He wants to help even more companies grow their sales and business, helping them out with his social media expertise. Digital marketing stands the potential to be a game-changer for any organization through the current times, Chriss believes.

Furthermore, in the five-year timeframe, Chriss strives to create a work environment wherein he could be freed from the rigours of 9-5 working hours. He believes that such a situation will put him in a position to overcome the rat race, which is now a part and parcel of the corporate culture and lives. This should deliver Chriss more liberty to do things he likes and work when he wants to. Similarly, it will also render the liberty for him to help out his peers, colleagues, and anyone else who is not in a situation as good as himself.

Chriss believes that young people, through the current times, should willingly pursue their goals and keep away from all distractions in the process. Being a part of someone else’s dreams is as good, but doing what your friends are doing without being sure may not be the best way to go about one’s career, he believes!