Koushik Sengupta is a successful businessman from the ‘City Of Joy’ Kolkata. He is a perfect example for people who want to follow their passion without leaving their profession behind. He has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and runs a successful business of spare and motor parts of engines and gears of ships and fishing trawlers.

But there is a lot more to talk about him than his business and that is his Photography skills, which has made him a popular content creator on social media app Instagram.

What started as a hobby, Koushik Sengupta never thought photography would become his passion when he started. In 2017 when he went to Dubai, the city’s beauty captured his heart and he took lots of pictures and uploaded them on Instagram.

The pictures were appreciated a lot by his friends and followers. That is when he thought to take a step ahead. In Koushik Sengupta’s own words, “Admiration gave me a boost to follow my hobby seriously and soon it became a passion.”

His city is where his heart belongs, so he would go out and take candid pictures of various beautiful locations of Kolkata which got huge admiration from everyone who viewed these pictures and his popularity grew on Instagram. Koushik Sengupta has almost 70k followers on his Instagram handle @nosleepteam24, which proves his excellence in his art.

He further moved to drone camera to enhance the quality of pictures. Now he uses Sony Alpha A7R3 for better pictures from various parts of the world. One can see the streets of New York to the beautiful architecture of Dubai and Kolkata and much more from the eye of a soulful photographer on his Instagram page. His content is worth seeing.

He is a great social media freak as he feels it is just not a great medium to showcase your talent but also the best way to connect with the outer world, with the people you don’t know and probably would not be able to meet but still can communicate with them, and he communicates with his pictures.

He also does a lot of giveaways on Instagram along with one of his friends Ganesh Vanare who is a public figure to motivate people and inspire them to follow their passion.

About his passion he says, “Where words stop, pictures talk through the language of photography.”