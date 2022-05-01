Believe in yourself, life coach Vanitaa Rawat tells girl students

The noted NLP practitioner and motivational speaker were invited to address first-year college students as Resource persons.

Surat: Belief is the key to success, and you must believe in yourself, acclaimed life coach and Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner Vanitaa Rawat told a large group of girl students at an event in Surat.

“Use your hidden talents as gifts to serve your passion and the world. I cannot stress enough the need to “Believe in Yourself” regardless of who you are, what you are doing, and what stage of life are you at,” Vanitaa told the girl students.

She was addressing first-year students of Bachelor of Vocation (B. Voc – Hospitality and Tourism Management) of Vanita Vishram Women’s University, Surat, at the university’s invitation as a part of its “Industrial Exposure Training” for the students. Incidentally, this was the first such talk organised by the university and they invited Vanitaa to share her knowledge, experience, and insights with the young students.

Vanitaa, who is a strong proponent of vocational courses, urged the students to focus on acquiring the skills they will need to become successful in the world.

The noted motivational speaker and content creator, who has had the opportunity to address students, entrepreneurs, and sportspersons at different forums, urged the young students to appreciate their worth and also each other’s worth.

“Today’s generation, especially the women, need to support one another, learn from one another, and collaborate with one another. You must succeed, but most importantly you must also help other women achieve success,” she said.

Vanitaa concluded her address by sharing experiences from her life and advised students to be undeterred by any challenges they may come across. She said the key is to deal with all kinds of challenges and situations life will throw at them and learn to continue to push forward.