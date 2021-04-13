There has been a sharp rise in the establishment of closets in interior culture. Walk-in closets have pretty much become a speciality in homes. From playing dress-up to impromptu OOTD photoshoots, and even hanging out with friends, these closets are handy in evoking a sense of fashion pleasure and an absolute visual treat for connoisseurs.

We all must have dreamt of Cher’s closet from clueless. But often do we come across such dreamy closets in fictional, rather houses of celebrities. Speaking of one fabulous one, the notable fashionista BeautyPreneur Jyotsna Reddy shared a glimpse of her closet that left all the beauty audience shook. While Reddy has taken up a new space in Dubai, her home in the city of pearls is quite classy and iconic.

It can be observed that her closet is spread out on a large home space. While there has been domination of hues black and pastels, the diva made sure she possibly couldn’t afford to lose out on accommodating nearly every colour in the colour palette. Her closet organization from her previous Instagram stories flaunted some serious OCD obsessions. It can be inferred that this diva preaches Marie Kondo through her colour-coordinated spaces. She has indeed outdone her fashion sense through her unique picks of label clothes from Fendi to local names like India’s favourite Sabyasachi.

She shared some snaps of mirrored selfie wearing an exclusive sleeve dress from Fendi.

In a recent interview, Reddy threw light on her favourite pass- time organizing and de-clutter. She emphasized the importance of implementing efficient practices to live a sustainable life. It was very astonishing to know that this boss woman finds pleasures in the simplest things that she preaches as her pockets of peace.