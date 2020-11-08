The current pandemic situation has hampered the normal business functioning and life across the world, leaving only a handful of digitally-enabled companies unscathed. BE is one such company that not only survived during this time but even witnessed prosperity.

Its business philosophy is designed to empower people and help them build their own business with the help of smartphones. It allows people to do business online and earn money successfully even in this crisis. What seems to be almost impossible for other companies, BE has made it possible.

BE reviews and analyzes every aspect of living financially independent in order to ensure that people’s interests are kept as the topmost priority and not just the business profits.

Modern Technology is utilized for greater good

The true essence of advanced technology is fulfilled if it can bring people together and inculcate in them a sense of community feeling. To accomplish this, BE founders Moyn Islam, Monir Islam and Ehsaan Islam continue with their efforts to leverage smart technology.

BE harnesses the power of advanced Artificial technology to revolutionize the EdTech and Online Travel sphere. Its well-planned ‘Live & Learn’ concept is unique and it combines e-learning with live streaming of technical and non-technical courses and mentoring. The online travel business is a subscription-based model which helps people to travel to different places at lower than the market costs.

Business profits come from exponential growth

It is proven that the exponential growth of business happens when it succeeds to generate quick and effective solutions especially during the times of uncertainty. This company has already shown that its products can bring value in the fields of travel, lifestyle, financial technology and academics.

As long as there is a scope for technological evolution in the world, this company is committed to pursuing innovation and growth irrespective of the present scenario.

With an increasing number of people seeking opportunities to gain their financial independence, this company’s cutting-edge business strategies will help them to identify brand new avenues and prospects.