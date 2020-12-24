Money! A word which brings a smile to the face of a lot of people, no matter if you earn in 5 digits or 4 digits but it indeed is the necessity for everybody on this planet.

There are two types of people on this earth, one who run after money to make themselves rich while the second who make others rich with their skills. Ashu Sehrawat is the latter one and with his skills and talent he has transformed the lives of a lot of people.

Ashu Sehrawat was just like most of the ordinary Indians. He started trading at a very young age. He has a long list of achievements. In one of his interviews, he said that in India only 4 % of people invest in savings as compared to the US where the percentage is 40%. Ashu has keenly expressed his thoughts to reduce the gap and asked people to make money work for them.

In his words, the market size of the business in India is more than Rs 4500 crore with a cap of more than 15 million traders. The liquid cash capacity of the middle class is expected to grow 10 times in the next 10 years. His company Trading Fever is a trading platform which helps investors to claim financial freedom. Not only this, but his company also works on more financial needs through webinars, emails, blogs and calls.

He further stressed that “Our system helps people use their sum to make more money and this is the only way by which the middle class can think of achieving financial security. There is a lack of transparency in the finance department and we are committed to changing the scenario. For that, we have put up a real trading contract on our website.”

A look at Ashu Sehrawat’s journey

Ashu Sehrawat’s father always encouraged him to join his family business but he was always inclined to different things. At the age of 17 years, he was learning the concepts of stock markets.

To quench his curiosity he entered the market at the tender age of 18, an age when most of us are busy making dream castles. He came but the route to success was not as easy as he thought would be since he made huge losses.

However, the best part here was that he didn’t quit instead he started finding his own faults. He did a lot of research through books and journals and tried and tested every method to become a successful trader. Once he put together all the pieces of his findings he started making profits. Not only this, but he also imparted his knowledge to his kin and helped them in making huge gains. This success was a base for him to make a career in the finance field.

He always had an affinity towards the financial sector and he dreamt of making every country financially independent and stable. His dedication and capacity were such that he has transformed many lives.

Ashu always believed that little knowledge about the financial market and his early age were the reasons for his failure in the early period. According to him, failure is the biggest teacher for anyone and it taught him that learning always helps and never fails to pay off.

His lessons helped him learning those things which cannot be taught by big management schools. His company has even rolled out a Financial Freedom Day to create financial awareness amongst the people of the country.

Ashu always dreamt of returning profits.

He has helped a lot of traders in gaining money from the stock market but he always ensured that he only allowed passionate and determined people. If your values and ideas align with that of the rules set by the country and you embrace them then his firm is welcoming you with open arms.

Success Mantras by Ashu Sehrawat

Here are Ashu’s seven simple steps to harness the power of zeroes: