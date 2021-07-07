Postoast is the brainchild of social media expert Ashish Kumar who reaches 50+Million active users on monthly basis with his read-worthy posts, hilarious memes, and other forms of valuable content.

Hailing from Hazaribag, Jharkhand, 31-year-old Ashish got the trigger to explore the depth of new media after earning his first income from a Facebook page back in 2012. The earning was a mere Rs 1500 but it definitely gave a kickstart to his thoughts and motivated him to become the successful founder of an extremely popular social media page called ‘POSTOAST’.

Talking about his rising interest in new media, Ashish says, “I am active on social media since 2009. Back then, I was just a 19-year-old boy pursuing his B. Tech, who used to get mesmerized by the working of social media and the way it was spreading its roots all over the internet. I started my Facebook page out of personal interest and eventually converted that opportunity into earning.”

After analyzing and understanding how content virality works and how digital media has become a pool of versatile content, Ashish Kumar gave birth to Postoast back in 2016 and gained 3000 visitors on his website in just a matter of one month. The bootstrapped start-up has come a long way since. Postoast has now around 3 Million monthly visitors on its website. Whereas, the overall monthly reach of all the properties of Postoast Media is more than 50 Million.

With a small team of around 15 people working from different remote locations, Postoast has become a one-stop destination for all things creative, informative, trending, entertaining, and amazing. From the most happening stuff on the internet to the finer details of interesting topics, Postoast touches a versatile range of content, i.e. from entertaining to informative. The page targets people seeking amusing, interesting, and snackable content.

In a matter of a few years, Postoast got various chances to work directly or indirectly with the industry’s top brands such as ZEE5, VMate, Josh App, Dunzo, Zivame, Bet365, Bajaj Finserv, Dream11, 1xBet, Zoutons, Tata AIG, Sportskeeda, etc. Considering the ever-evolving social media, Postoast has also started making content in video format and launched their YouTube channel recently.

Ashish, who believes “In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure” has overcome all the odds today.

His potential of creating perfect content has not just helped him form a successful online media house but has also encouraged him to start a trekking company ‘Travel N Trek’ in January 2019.

‘Travel N Trek’ is a joint venture which Ashish has started with one of his friends. The start-up has generated a good amount of leads with the help of its founder’s experience in online marketing. Talking about his vision behind ‘Travel N Trek’, Ashish says that he wants to make the trekking experience available at an affordable price and motivate people to connect with nature at large.