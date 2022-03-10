Artist Abhishek Salvi, appreciated by Money Heist Cast on their official YouTube channel

Abhishek Salvi is a digital artist from Gujarat. He is an artist who has reached a height where his work is liked and recognised by many.

One such event that flashed a light on his work was when his artworks were featured in a video on “La Casa De Papel”, the official YouTube channel of Money Heist.

“Money Heist has been a popular show for a couple of years now and, being a fan of the cast and the story, I made a few artworks of, The Professor and Berlin (characters from the show), and I posted them on, my Instagram page,” says Abhishek. Abhishek has always been active on his Instagram page to make his work reach more and more people, from where he can get both appreciation and clients.

La Casa De Papel released a video in December where the cast reacts to only the selected few Fanarts from across the world. Abhishek Salvi was the only Indian artist whose artworks were selected and appreciated in the official video that the channel posted.

“It is true Instagram has made it possible for people to show their skills to the world, but along with it has also made almost all the fields very competitive,” says Abhishek.

Being through all the struggles single-handedly, only believing in the best and working hard, Abhishek sets an example with his achievements.

His work is appreciated and liked by many actors and production houses, like Vin Diesel, Tom Felton, Pedro Alonso, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Hardik Pandaya, SKF films, Bhansali Productions and Excel Movies.