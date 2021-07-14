We often wonder why brides choose only red for their special day. Whether it’s a gorgeous red with gold detailing or the classic combination of red and green, brides have been winning over the fashion scene with their red ensembles.

One designer who has been doing complete justice to making girls and women look stunning ahead of their special day is Anushree Parekh. The designer has been an alumnus of SNDT University who then went on to study at the London College of Fashion. Her fashion brand ‘Label Anushree’ is only five years old but has made sartorial dreams come true.

Anushree went on to share five different ways to wear red that will break away from the monotony of the typical red ghagra choli. Moreover, her simple and easy tips are perfect for every new bride who needs red in her trousseau that is anything but conventional.

1) Actress Gauahar Khan opted for a vibrant red Anushree creation that was perfection. With straight cut parallel pants, Anushree teamed it with a one-shoulder top and mid-waist detailing. What accentuates her looks are those bright red lips.

2) Another creation by Anushree that deserves a special place in your trousseau is the red choli. You can opt for a multi-coloured white lehenga and team it with a mirrorwork/embroidered strappy red choli with a beige dupatta. Depending on the season, you can always add some jewellery to accentuate your overall ensemble.

3) Apart from the typical red lehengas, you also need a co-ord set in your trousseau. All you need is a beautifully designed choli teamed with a matching skirt. You can add a kamar-patta to add a pinch of glamour to your look.

4) There is literally no going wrong with a beautiful red kurta. You can wear it with a churidar, a patiala, jeans or even a skirt, a red kurta can brighten up your look and mood.

5) Get a red maxi dress with intricate mirror work and fine-line embroidery. There are various ways to style this look that will ensure all eyes are on you.

If you are looking to ace the look in red during the wedding day, take the above fashion inspiration from Anushree Parekh and look your best from the rest.