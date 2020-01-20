Fashion is part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all the events. Some have fashion in their blood, some learn it, and others need some mentor who can advise them on finding their style.

But today’s fashion bloggers have made it easier for people with their personal touch and unique way of presenting and documenting fashion. In the world of numerous fashion bloggers, Ankita Raghav Arora stands as a charismatic blogger with a bubbly personality.

Ankita Raghav Arora is a gregarious person, someone who has a bold sense of fashion. Her experiments with cultural styles and color combinations will make you one to follow her trend. Not only a prominent fashionista, she’s a walking wanderer with a shopaholic trait.

She runs a self-titled YouTube channel featuring vlogs, beauty tutorials, and fashion videos. Her styling tips and makeup tutorials make a number of people fall into her blogging world. She ventured into the business of fashion early in her life, but the journey was a roller coaster ride for Ankita.

After completing her graduation, she got placed in a reputed Multinational Company and she served six years there but somehow Ankita explored that her passion is beauty and fashion. So Ankita decided to quit her job and start with her own blog named “ankitaraghavarora” on Instagram. On her blog, she shares a lot of fashion and lifestyle content that her followers love. Now she has a family of almost 200k followers on Instagram.

Ankita loves working on wedding-related content from wedding outfits to wedding makeup. Her hair and skin section has some amazing routines to deal with skincare. She always shares pictures of her outfits, travel, and holidays which her followers can find relatable too. With her creations of outfits, she also has an e-commerce page “ankitaraghavarora_closet” on Instagram where her followers can purchase the outfit she wore.

Her style is culturally personified and being classically stylish is a way of life for her.

Planning a festive look? She is all set to give you the best fashion tips. So, if you want tips for beauty and fashion advice, Ankitaraghavarora is the right choice for you.