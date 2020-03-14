Amit Kumar, born in Jalandhar and raised in a decent family, achieved success at an early age after working his way up from the bottom. He has been awarded many times and is still going strong.

He is considered to be one of the greatest makeup artists of this era for the following reasons:

1) Amit Kumar’s talent came to notice when he was only a child.

2) Amit Kumar is a regular at most of the big events. If there is a big Bollywood event or a fashion show, chances are that he will be a part of that. He is always there to guide other artists and one of the key persons in conceptualizing the event.

3) Amit Kumar has won many awards. He has been awarded by celebrities like Urvashi Rautela and Sushmita Sen (His favourite).

4) His art is immersive. It’s not just superficial but is a part of the person. You can always see the blend of our culture as well as the diversity of our nation in his art. Another factor is that it is always time appropriate and according to the type of event.

5) He created a new makeup art. One of the signs of great artists is that they come up with new ideas.

6) He always works according to a theme and prefers to give his art meaning and make it easily recognizable.

7) He is down to earth and is known among his acquaintances as a simple person with simple thoughts.

8) Amit Kumar is a self-made man who never took help from anyone. His success is credited to his sheer hard work.

9) Amit Kumar also does charity and works with an NGO.

10) Amit Kumar helps young artists by teaching them and involving them in his projects.