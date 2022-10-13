Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar pays tribute to him and Ashok Kumar

Amit Kumar, a Bollywood singer, and Kishore Kumar’s elder son shared a special tribute on his YouTube Channel for his late father Kishore Kumar, and late uncle Ashok Kumar on their death and birth anniversary, respectively.

Veteran Bollywood playback singer and actor Kishore Kumar (Abhas Kumar Ganguly) passed away on 13th October 1987 while his brother and iconic veteran actor Ashok Kumar (Kumudlal Ganguly), also known as ‘Dadamoni’ was born on 13th October 1911.

Amit Kumar took it to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and announced “The Ashok and Kishore Mash Up”

He captioned the post as, “Releasing Tonight Sharp At 12 o clock (IST)

On my youtube channel Amit Kumar Official”.

On Thursday midnight Amit Kumar posted the mash-up video on his YouTube channel.

Amit Kumar wrote a heartfelt note in the video’s description saying ” And Here, In Our Family

We Have Two Unique Sides to the Date ’13th Of October’

The Two Extreme Sides of Life

‘Birth & death’

13th October Marks Both Birth Anniversary of Elder Brother Ashok Kumar

&

Death Anniversary of Younger Brother Kishore Kumar

So, This Date Symbolises Both the Ultimate Traits of Life

‘Happiness & Sorrow’

We Have to Live with It

This Particular Mashup Is a Homage to Ashok Kumar & Kishore Kumar

And also, a Toast to Life Itself “