Over the past 8 years, Amar Patel has made an impressive name for himself as one of the leading manufacturers of dietary products. When it comes to the health and fitness industry, Amar has made progressive growth which has helped him build a strong network of contacts. This has allowed him to do business with some of the biggest fitness companies worldwide.

Amar has taken everything he learned from the health and fitness industry and started doing business from behind the scenes in manufacturing. Dedicated to providing his clients with the best products, Amar will only accept business from top-quality companies, such as the ones listed in Forbes.

Amar Patel on The Importance of Vitamins

The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone more aware of how important our personal health and hygiene are. We are wearing masks everywhere we go and wash our hands after every outing. People are doing what it takes to stop the virus from spreading.

One thing that people should not neglect is their nutrition. To stay healthy, it’s important to eat a well-balanced diet. However, busy schedules and the temptations of takeout food often lead people to eat meals that aren’t necessarily well-balanced.

If your body doesn’t get the proper vitamins it needs then you are more susceptible to getting sick.

Eating a poor diet along with your natural ageing process contribute to your body functioning at a slower pace. The help of a vitamin supplement can boost your body’s ability to fight off viruses and prevent you from getting sick.

Some of these vitamins include:

Vitamin C – Helps your body grow and repair tissues

Vitamin D – Needed to keep your bones and muscles strong and healthy, also known as the Sunshine Vitamin

Zinc – Keeps your immune system in good health

Elderberry – Loaded with antioxidants that boost your immune system and soothe inflammation

Vitamins are an important part of maintaining good health. More people are discovering the impact of what taking daily vitamin supplements can do for their overall wellness.

Elderberry has especially taken a rise among consumers over the past couple of years. This year sales were up by 160%, but during a one-week period in March 2020 sales went up by 415%.

The week of March 15, 2020, was a big sales week for Amar Patel’s multivitamin company. When the outbreak of COVID-19 was on the rise, people were turning to him for supplements to keep their immune systems strong.

Multivitamins saw a 1.5 billion dollar growth, which is 23% more in sales. Zinc sales soared to 255% higher than normal, and vitamin D saw a sales growth of 20%.