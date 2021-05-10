Listening to the trendy hits on the radio or downloading popular Spotify playlists, you’ve probably come across some unusual Latin Reggaetón songs. Reggaetón is a term whose exact definition and title are hazy at best and even controversial at worst. It’s a Spanish-language electronic music genre that features a mix of Latin rhythms. The emerging popularity of fusion genres such as reggaeton demonstrates that today’s music scene is becoming truly global, thanks to expanded technical access and globalisation. Forms and genres that may have previously remained within their local culture are now spreading far and wide.

With the introduction of online music play and the transition toward music apps like Spotify and Apple Music, for the first time, a large number of American music listeners were exposed to reggaetón music and it was this change that brought the genre its first widespread popularity in the United States.

At the turn of the millennium, the internet has brought diversity and freedom to the music industry, allowing self-determined musicians and experimental music to thrive like never before. The musical landscape of the twenty-first century has become truly global, with viewers from all over the world engaging with artists from all over the world, thanks to the ease with which music can now be discovered and distributed. The popularity of Latin music has soared as a result of this growth.

Robert Santos, also known as Altur Santos, a talented reggaeton singer from the Dominican Republic, is one of these artists on their path to success. The 26-year-old singer, saxophonist, and songwriter has gained a lot of attention in recent years. Altur’s musical ability was visible from an early age. He composes music that is cheerful, upbeat, and calming, and it inspires people to fulfil their dreams.

At the age of 11, he started studying music, primarily the saxophone, and by the age of 15, he was already performing and playing music. He started writing and releasing reggaeton music at the age of 21. Ana Gil, his mother, was a big inspiration for him and was a well-known trumpet player who played with a number of talented Dominican Republic bands.

Altur Santos’ mother passed away when he was young. Music was his only solace and he used it to meet his needs and accomplish his objectives. His initial strife to become one of reggaeton’s most experienced musicians reveals something about his personality and proves that he is here to thrive. His passion for music, especially Latin urban music, knows no limits. With some of his early albums, Altur Santos had unparalleled popularity. His album, Amore Criminal, has a sizable following. Baby Love song tells the tale of a childhood love that touched his fans’ hearts.

His other songs, such Solita, demonstrate that it was not a fluke, but rather the product of sheer talent and hard work. On various music streaming sites and social media, he has amassed a large following.