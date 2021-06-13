At the tender age of thirteen, Alesh Ancira embarked for the very first time on his professional journey working in media. His mother and mentor, Patricia Ancira, patiently, consistently and painstakingly taught him everything the young entrepreneur needed to know in order to succeed.

While living and studying in North Carolina, Ancira was successful in his efforts to earn and secure a weekly 60-minute prime time radio show for himself which would be broadcast by the leading state-wide station.

The tenacious teenager proceeded to diligently conceptualize, develop and produce his very own radio show which went on to become one of the highest-rated programs throughout the state.

He was instantly hooked.

The business of media, communications and high-end strategic project architecture immediately became his biggest passion. While all his friends were outside playing, Alesh spent most of his time in front of the computer – headphones plugged in – dedicating the vast majority of his focus and energy to improving (and eventually mastering) his chosen craft.

Upon returning to his natal Mexico, Alesh was quick to pursue new, bigger opportunities. By leveraging his existing track record – at age 16 – he was able to talk his way into a production assistant and radio host position at EXA FM, the undisputed commercial and ratings leader within the Latin American radio industry.

However, the tenacious young man had even bigger plans. Upon securing his position at the station (and the audience ratings that come with the territory) he decided to scout, sign, develop and place new artists on air. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Alesh was actively involved in every stage of the process, from talent selection to songwriting and production of multiple hit records that helped usher in a new era for independent artists across Latin America.

After conquering these milestones, Ancira decided to apply his expertise towards bespoke business strategy and communications consulting.

Upon signing marquee international clients such as Aston Martin, Hard Rock Hotels, Samsung Mobile, Maryland based biotech company Otomagnetics, Jet Card, Nobu Hotels, Cadillac and chart-topping artists such as Akon, Pitbull and Sean Paul – to name a few- his company, The Eclectic Agency was recognized by Forbes® International as “The World´s leading boutique strategy and communications firm”.

Alesh completed an executive education program at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, under the tutelage of Dean Michael Shinagel, PhD and is currently enrolled in the Wharton School´s Business Strategy for Competitive Advantage program imparted by the globally recognized economist and professor Nicolaj Siggelkow.

Ancira´s philanthropic nature has always driven him to serve others. The young international business strategist is also presently involved in former United States Presidential advisor, Sam Beard´s most ambitious non-profit social development initiative to date: Connect Universe.

“I strongly believe in developing sincere, respectful and mutually rewarding relationships with our firm´s clients and associates. I´m the kind of guy who genuinely wants to see everyone winning,” Ancira expresses.

Regardless of the multiple sociopolitical and geopolitical challenges currently faced by humanity as a whole, motivational stories like this one serve to inspire new generations of capable and ambitious entrepreneurs. All you need to succeed is the unwavering determination to accomplish what others label as “impossible”.