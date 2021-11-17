Akriti Verma, Founder of AKV Wall Putty, the Girl who defied all conventional notions to become a one-of-a-kind entrepreneur

Over the previous two decades, India’s construction sector has demonstrated tremendous durability as well as significant capability. From a monopoly on infrastructure development by the government to private engagement, the sector has met the difficulties of creating a new India. Now, the country can boast of having some of the sharpest and brightest brains in the form of entrepreneurs who are redefining the business.

According to studies, the Indian economy is still on a far better growth path, owing to rising infrastructure development and CAPEX. The economy is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 8% over the next two to three years, resulting in increasing demand for cement. International players are increasingly present, bringing superior technology and operational savings with them, which might drastically alter price patterns. Due to robust industrial development, the demand-supply mismatch is projected to persist for the foreseeable future, keeping prices stable.

Entrepreneurs are putting global knowledge into their family-run enterprises while also upholding traditional traditions, combining the best of both worlds.These are not all first-generation entrepreneurs, but they are all pioneers of new concepts and business processes. They are the country builders of tomorrow, since their actions today will determine India’s building industry’s destiny.

Understanding all the above dynamics we understand that, To be a woman in India and operating a company can’t be simple, especially with all the societal pressures women face.Everyone may have observed that businesses are usually seen as a man-dominated environment, with choices made based on male superiority. Nevertheless, in recent years, with the incorporation of women into numerous divisions, these odds have been reversed. To be at the top, regardless of gender, continuous and unwavering efforts are required.

Akriti Verma, the founder and director of Renaissance Industries Pvt Ltd, is one such individual. She has an MBA from Singapore and is a Delhi University graduate. Akriti is from the City of Patna, Bihar.

She shares with us her meaning and understanding of being a good leader,”A leader is not born with a specific set of abilities; rather, it develops over time. It is considerably easier for an entrepreneur to polish self-qualities that are most essential to be a forerunner when they have a clear goal.”

Akriti intended to identify a platform that incentivized more women to engage in a sector that contributed to India’s growth, given the scarcity of women entrepreneurship in manufacturing. She has established a precedent as a female entrepreneur in an underserved market, notably in Bihar, which is regarded to have a limited startup culture despite its huge potential.

The concept for AKV Wall Putty was devised in 2018.There was a period when India’s real estate business, and consequently its ancillary industries, were growing. She planned to save for two years after completing her MBA when she created AKV Wall Putty.Ms Verma goes on to explain her complete technique to us. “It was scary to compete against industry heavyweights like Birlas and Asian Paints, but it just added to the significance of the victory..” I hope that my experience encourages other women to establish businesses of their own.

“Bihar isn’t recognised for just being a hub of manufacturing and innovation,” she continues, “but it has all the components for value-added manufacturing.” She then goes on to describe how she established the factory in Patna, where she grew up. With only 11 people, Akriti was able to carry over 150 tonnes of wall putty throughout the eastern states.

Even if we all know how tough it is to succeed as a female entrepreneur throughout this field, the sheer number of guys and their dominance made her journey far from simple. They have to overcome a series of stumbling blocks before being dubbed milestones.

Akriti has quite a difficult road ahead of her in order to lighten and beautify the futures of both herself and the entire female community. We believe that with her perseverance and determination, she will be able to pivot around.