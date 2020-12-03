Ajanta Mahapatra, a corporate professional and a traveller by passion was born in Orissa, India. Her childhood was the stepping stone for her love for travelling that began when her father had to constantly travel for his job at the ASI, India.

Yet the hobby only developed stronger as she grew old. Today she is known for her travelling tales from around the world while she wears a saree and catches everyone’s attention!

A special feature of her passion, saree has been widely recognized as a major factor for her popularity among her fans and followers. Comfortable, convenient, and classy, saree, a form of Indian traditional attire has for long been worn by the women of the country and neighbouring areas. Having travelled to more than 68 countries and many more cities across the world, her clothing style remains uniform and unstoppable in terms of its elegance.

It was only in the year 2017 when Ajanta Mahapatra was advised by a friend to wear a saree while travelling that she realized the true comfort and convenience that the clothing could provide. Gradually she made saree her travelling attire and began her globe-trotting journeys in sarees.

In light of this particular feature, she was even appreciated by numerous saree brands that encouraged her to promote Indian clothing overseas. Awestruck by her clothing attire, her fans and followers are very much inspired and motivated by her to do the same.

A role model for the youth of the country, especially women, Ajanta Mahapatra strives to travel to more places so as to discover the beauty of the world that we are a part of. Perhaps a childhood activity emerged as an undying passion for Ajanta Mahapatra and continues to fill her with excitement and enthusiasm at any and every moment.

Back at home, she is a corporate professional who works tirelessly and works hard. However, when it comes to her passion, travelling, she never compromises on that and ensures that strikes the right balance between the two while living her life to the fullest.

Seldom some people find it difficult to manage the two and concentrate on more than one activity at a time. Ajanta Mahapatra’s multi-talented personality is just an example of how a woman can manage to do unconventional things and still be able to manage to earn money and invest in her passion. While she truly enjoys her travelling times, she never wishes to make travelling her profession.

Wanting to keep her profession and passion apart from each other, she makes the most of her travelling moments while walking around the world and gathering loads of knowledge about the same.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!” says Ajanta Mahapatra while claiming that when her life gave her all facilities to explore the endless wonders of the world, she made the most of it! A strong-minded, independent, and ambitious woman, Ajanta Mahapatra is a role model for other women of the world.