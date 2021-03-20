Intense passion exhibits the character of a person elevated from zero to a hero. Becoming a successful entrepreneur is a dream of every young career beginner, however, it’s not an informal assignment and it involves a comprehensive thought process and vision in accomplishing pre-determined objectives.

Choosing an accurate career prospective turf and progressively stepping forward on it by overcoming adversities and difficulties of any kind is the intriguing talent of a successful entrepreneur. Ahmed W Elzoghabi of New Jersey, America presented these aptitudes and has succeeded as a top-notch entrepreneur.

On completing the degree certification in Bachelors of International Business and Economics, Ahmed W Elzoghabi opted to gain initial work experience from the field of Corporate Sales. He linked and contractually worked for three years as a Telecom Sales and Service Provider where he raised and placed himself in the list of top 5 executives. This great experience transformed his perspectives concerning doing the job or becoming self-reliant. He eventually ventured as an independent selling agent for companies listed in Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 magazines which saw the start of his actual journey as a businessman.

Ahmed W Elzoghabi, at the age of 23, owned ‘La Vague Trades’, a brand in the trading fraternity. He says, “Manufacturing strategies and developing skill to turn a trade into profit are tailwind forces to fly very high.” He further revealed that at an initial stage, things were tough, however, the positive attitude and in-depth knowledge of particular trade boosted his confidence and ultimately he generated healthy profits that he reinvested for earning more on the next trade. ‘La Vague Trades’ is a deal depot where clear and vibrant strategies are developed and put to produce the best profitable results for the clients and Ahmed has been instrumental in helping people grow their businesses.

Besides this, Ahmed W Elzoghabi invested his money in Integrated Home Solutions, a showroom for home appliances and securities where smart televisions, smartphones, security devices, CCTV cameras, and other things are sold. He has also made additional investments in delivering and installing solar panels for houses as a cause of eco-social responsibilities. The knowledge Elzoghabi has gained over the last few years is beautifully depicted in his YouTube videos. The talented man shares some tips and strategies via videos for all the budding business minds who want to be the next big thing in the business world.