Agatha was born on June 23, 1993, in Russia, Moscow. She is the only child in her family.

When she was a child, she dreamed of becoming a figure skating star. At the age of 12, she began to fulfill her dream and at 14 she was taken to the leading ballet on ice in Russia. She also engaged in classical dance and studied at an external school since she did not have time to study at school every day due to training. Immediately after school, Agatha entered one of the best sports universities in Europe. By the age of 17, she and her ballet on ice managed to win several championships in Russia and at the age of 17, she flew to the USA for the World Cup where the ballet took 9th place, which was a good result since it was their debut.

At 15, she created her own rock band. The guys played in the style of punk-rock and rock-and-roll, already half a year after the foundation they performed at the concerts in Moscow and even earned some money. Now Agatha admits that although she liked to sing, she does not have a special vocal talent. At 15, she was noticed by an agent from one of New York model agencies. Despite the fact that Agatha was not very tall for the model, the agency offered her a contract. In order to completely immerse herself in the work of a model, she temporarily left figure skating and right after she left to work as a model in China. The first working trip was unsuccessful and Agatha returned home, deciding that she would devote herself to study and working with animals. She was going to drop out of a sports institute and go to the University of Veterinary Medicine. When she was 16 years old, with her mother she decided to start opening a network of zoo-supermarkets and a year later 2 stores were opened. Even now, 10 years later, Agatha admits that working with animals is her best job.

For several years, Agatha could not decide what she wanted to devote herself to completely: figure skating, working with animals and business, or working as a model. Upon returning home after the World Figure Skating Championships, she finally left figure skating and decided to try herself again in the modeling business and she changed the modeling agency for further work.

At 18, she signed a contract with one of the leading modeling agencies “Avant Models” in Moscow. Almost immediately, she left to work with a leading modeling agency in Beijing, then to Hong Kong, Milan, and Paris. Her career went uphill and Agatha decided to devote herself completely to this.

She took part in photoshoots for prestigious advertising campaigns and covers and in 2016 she became the face of the Christian Louboutin campaign. On her Instagram, Agatha wrote a post about collaborating with the brand and talked about shooting for Louboutin.

In Beijing, Agatha worked for leading magazines such as Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel but her dream was always to shoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine and her dream came true as she was chosen for a beauty shoot for the magazine.

In 2017, she became the face of the brands L’Oreal Paris and Garnier. In 2018, her close collaboration with the French evening dress designer Christophe Guillarme began. At the beginning of the year, Christophe chose Agatha at a casting to participate in his show during Paris Fashion Week, since then Agatha has participated in all Christophe’s shows, has appeared in magazines and at all events in his dresses. In 2019, Agatha stepped on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a peach-colored dress from Christophe Guillarme.

Agatha also participated in Miss Europe Continental and Miss Cannes Film Festival contests and in 2018 she won the Miss Intercontinental national selection and became Miss Intercontinental France 2018.