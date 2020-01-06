Aditya Belnekar is an Indian entrepreneur who has made a big name in the digital marketing world. Aditya is an influencer, artist, entrepreneur, blogger, to name a few. Aged 22, he was born and brought up in Mumbai. Since childhood, he had keen interest in trying new things. His classmates recall that his thinking style was different than many other individuals in the class.

He never hesitated in experimenting. At a very young age he opened his company TEAMWIZARDMEDIA with a vision of becoming one of the greatest in the Digital Marketing Industry. With his hard work, dedication and passion, the company has reached its peak in a short span of time. As a social media influencer and marketing strategist, he promotes social messages, movies, brands videos on social media with his influencer network across India.

Aditya says that one should never stop learning. He believes that the day you stop learning, that day you’ll stop learning. He also firmly believes that one should never feel contented with his work as it kills the hunger to achieve more. As an influencer and artist, Aditya has inspired many individuals and young people who are fighting to make a mark in this field. He writes blogs and posts helpful tips.

Aditya feels that there is no shortcut to success. One can only achieve success by hard work, passion and dedication.