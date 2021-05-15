Engineers are known for their creative and innovative minds. In India, we have seen IIT graduates following their passion for writing, music, acting, directing, and whatnot. Engineers of today are not stereotypical who lack basic communication skills. They are challenging boundaries and breaking stereotypes.

Aditya Aggarwal is one such engineer who is making good music accessible to all by investing in great projects. He is a trailblazer in the truest sense of the term.

Aditya Aggarwal completed his B. Tech from IIT Roorkee in 2004. After his B. Tech, he was placed in Wipro as Software Engineer and went on to work in IBM and was promoted as India SFV leader. He resigned from this plum position to start a digital marketing and music production business. He initially started as a team of 2 along with his wife Sonam and now, slowly and steadily, they have grown to a team of 30.

Aditya’s aim is to promote young talent. He does not want talented musicians and content providers to not be able to sell their art because of the dearth of resources. His innovative idea on equity sharing on music content helped several artists and channels to launch their music content. Right now, he has stakes in over 215 music videos and three web series.

Aditya has keen strategizing skills and a sound business analytics mind. Because of his unparalleled knowledge, he is helping many channel owners and artists to generate online monetization revenue above 25 million USD in a matter of three years. Aditya also invested in three startups and helped them to monetize their content on the Internet. He is also acting as producer and financier for two Punjabi and one Gujarati web series. Aditya’s entrepreneurship skills have taken his various business venture revenue above 5 million USD.

Aditya Aggarwal chose something very different from his usual profession because this is what he had always wanted to do. Even as a successful corporate guy, his heart was always in the entertainment and Music Industry.