What do you think about challenges? Is it a stop or a nice chance to win your match? Accepting challenges is a great thing in your life. Udit Parekh, a great actor, an anchor, a cricket lover, all in one has given his all time to his passion and has achieved what he wants in his life because of his habit of accepting challenges in his life.

Born and raised in Rajkot (Gujarat), Udit Parekh, a 24-year-old guy has achieved a lot in his life. Udit Parekh & Sheetal Vegda started their onscreen journey seven years ago and they have worked together in a Gujarati serial which became very popular. They have also worked together on their production house as actors and made short films, radio stories, and many more.

In the year 2019, they played Ramla- Ramli characters on TV and that became a big hit. They have also made some funny videos on Tiktok and Instagram which are very popular.

He has hosted many TV shows and taken interviews of many Bollywood and Hollywood stars including politicians as well. He has worked as an actor in the movie ‘Fashion ki Duniya’. Udit is the founder of the film production house ‘Manzeel Entertainment’. He became an ambassador of National and International brands like the London eye, Renault Cars, etc,. and has also worked as a jury in many fashion shows. He got verified on India’s number one short video platform Josh. He is also active on various short video apps like Moj, Sharechat and Roposo.

When asked about his strengths he said that they are passion, creativity, and imagination. When asked for his weaknesses he mentioned that he has an aggressive nature and he is emotional too. Udit believes that one should try to exploit their strengths and overcome weaknesses.

He never said it was easy for him to manage all. He has to struggle to manage his study and work together and especially when it is about the film industry you have to work hard for that because it’s not just a nine to five work. You have to give all your time and passion to it.

When asked for a message to the youth he said, “Shortcuts are not the right way. Giving up is another way of skipping your challenges and by skipping your challenges you can never achieve your task. Enjoying life and managing all the tasks of your life is the real achievement.”