Success comes to those who dare to take risks in their lives. Despite not being born and brought up in India, US-born Sunali Duggal has made a mark for herself in the Indian film industry, especially in Punjab. She is a well-known actor-model who has made people fall in love with her talent in the past few years.

For Sunali, the journey has not been a cakewalk. She had to start from scratch to build a reputation for herself. She has worked in many commercials, both print and TV, for some popular brands. The actor also appeared in a Punjabi music video called Tere Liye Hoon Main which released last year on YouTube.

Soon, Sunali Duggal will appear in two more Punjabi videos along with a new movie. Soon, she will make an official announcement about the same. Her talent and confidence have helped her grab many great opportunities. She is represented by multiple talent agencies like Exxcel Model Talent, Left Field Management, Manikin Talent Agency, KALI KWEST(Cali Quest) and Pro Model + Talent Management.

As a model, too, Sunali’s career is successful. When the gorgeous lady was asked what has changed about the modelling and acting industry over the years, she shares, “The modelling industry is becoming more inclusive nowadays. Projects are now asking for models who are of different shapes and sizes, real women, ethnically diverse. The acting industry is also becoming more diverse, with bilingual actors and ethnically diverse actors taking on ever more roles. A good example of this would be Priyanka Chopra.”

Priyanka Chopra is Sunali Duggal’s inspiration in her career. Just like PeeCee, Duggal also wants to take every kind of role that makes her happy as an artist. She is ready to take risks and put in all her hard work to reach the top, just like her inspiration did.