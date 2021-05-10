Actor Akshay Tanksale says that during the period of lockdown also his work was coming on online platforms continuously and he was coming in front of people from one or the other work which he had done before the lockdown and was releasing on online platforms.

He thinks that his work in the movie Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal did connect with the youth (his character “ Flexi”) and relates to the young adults. His movies like “Class of 83”, in which he did a cameo of the character named “Shetty” which was released in the lockdown period on Netflix Original got a huge response from the audience who loved the work of Akshay.

His work was coming continuously in films like “AB & CD” which had Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale in it and was released just before the lockdown and also came on platforms like Amazon Prime. Films like “Gatmat” got good response on YouTube and Amazon Prime. The web series “Idiot Box” has also won many hearts. Therefore we can say Akshay was entertaining the audience with his good acting skills in many different ways in the period of lockdown.

Basta was released on OTT platforms and satellite and received a huge response from the audience who loved Akshay’s work. Immediately after the lockdown, he started working on movies like “Dil Dosti Dunyadari Mushak” which is a single character-based film.

He played a character role in the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rashmi Rocket” starring Tapsi Pannu. His upcoming movies are “Satarcha Salman”, a rom-com, “Yerwada Returns” based on crime, and “Ambat Shoukin”.

Akshay thinks that hard work and perseverance will make you successful. No matter what hurdles come in your way just be focused on what you do and give your best.