Abhishek Verma, fondly referred to as Abhishek Makeovers, is passionate about his endeavour as a makeup artist. The stand that Abhishek holds today in the industry is due to his pure dedication and passion to excel in life. Abhishek has worked as a celebrity makeup artist with celebs and stars from both Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film industry. He is also a cosmetologist.

Excerpts from an interview:

Teel us about your journey

I (Abhishek) want to thank you for having me here and for your kind gestures and words. Speaking about my journey with Abhishek Makeovers, there have been ups and downs like life is all about how much you give to earn what you aspire for. But at the end of the day, Abhishek Makeovers never fails to stand erect. It is like living your dream every day, every hour and every second of it. It’s been 8 years since the start and there’s no going back. I enjoy every bit of it as a part of my life.

What was the incentive behind your entry in this industry being a “male factor”?

From my graduation days, fashion and trends always held my attention. They intrigued me to such an extent that it was getting difficult for me to get over with it and here I’m today with a successfully established firm, Abhishek Makeovers. As for being a male factor, the speciality of this industry is that it is never biased against anyone. Any person with knowledge and passion is all free to try their charm.

What would be your analogy with your professional success?

Working as a celebrity makeup artist I have got chance to work with some great influential actors from both Bollywood and Punjabi film industry, with some renowned singers helping me all the way to flourish in this line. Engaging in bridal makeup is like a cherry on the cake rendering my arena a wider space including parties, weddings, etc.

What would you ask the youth to delve into for tomorrow?

I would suggest you guys always listen to your heart but never ignore your brain. All you need is to be your true self, never losing that innocence within, in the wild conquest of success. Work hard with passion to innovate your presence in this world every day.