Abhiishek Mohta to make his Bollywood debut through Ice Cream 2

Abhiishek Mohta is from the capital of our country, Delhi. Abhiishek is a 28 years old young man trying to accomplish his dreams. Abhiishek is an actor and author. He had completed his studies a long time back and has been confused since then as to what he really wanted to do in his life.

Well like any teenager nowadays back in his teens, Abhiishek had his shares of confusion regarding his career. But with time things became clear and he knew he wanted to express himself to the world. It can be through acting or writing.

His journey started when he came to Mumbai from his hometown. He lied to his parents about a job opportunity that he got in Mumbai. The first six months were filled with a lot of struggles for Abhiishek. He had no job and he lived in a slum with two more roommates. Mumbai is an expensive city and it’s hard to survive without any financial support. Soon his hands got tied up due to the shortage of money and he was struggling to keep up with the city’s lifestyle. Abhiishek then took the job as a watchman and worked quite some time as that. He was constantly changing his jobs to get hold of a better lifestyle and to make a move towards what he actually dreamt of. He worked as graphic designer, fashion intern, call centre executive, sales executive and watchman.

Well as we all have heard nothing lasts forever nor did this time for Abhiishek. A ray of positivity shone up on him when he met Aryan Saha. Abhiishek first instinct was be a screen play writer when he first moved to Mumbai. And he got a chance to work as an assistant of Aryan Saha who is an award-winning Bollywood writer for about six months.

When things finally started to look up a little, Abhiishek got a little confidence and started to focus on his career even more. In 2019, he was on the list of India’s Top 10 Contemporary Romance Authors for his book named “Once Upon Us”. The novel is supposed to be a trilogy and Once Upon Us, was the first part of the trilogy. Abhiishek’s first book being a big hit, readers are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the book. Hope that he announces it soon.

In August of 2021, Abhiishek made his debut through a music album “Tu Hai Wahi”. The song touched the hearts of many. He is all ready to make his film debut in 2022, with the upcoming movie named ” Ice Cream 2″.

Apart from acting he is known in the industry as a casting director and an executive producer for many big projects. He is known in the industry for his hard work and zeal to learn.

Abhiishek considers Mr. Nikhil Dwivedi as his mentor. Mr Dwivedi is an actor and producer. In 2018, he co-produced his first film Veere Di Wedding with Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It was followed by Dabangg 3 (2019) which was co-produced by Salman Khan. In 2019, he also produced a television serial named Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran on Colors TV, which stars Rajniesh Duggal and Shiny Doshi in lead.

In 2020, he made his comeback as an actor after a six-year hiatus, he appeared in Sony LIV original series Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta.

He is a big inspiration for Abhiishek as he showed him the path of his dreams and guided him to find what he truly wants. Abhiishek even gives Mr. Dwivedi the credit for all the confidence and personality that he has developed over time is due to his guidance.

Well, we can all say that Abhiishek has earned his place in the industry and his fans are eagerly waiting to see all of his new work.