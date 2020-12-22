This Christmas is going to be very special for many reasons. The beauty of Christmas has manifested owing to the pandemic era. A lot of things which were considered abnormal have become the new normal.

The heavily criticized reading behaviour took a sharp positive turn and people find reading books as the best way to spend their time. At this juncture; we have unearthed 6 exciting masterpieces of different genres from the Indian authors which we cannot afford to miss this Christmas.

1. Dots & Streaks by Ellora Mishra

The LIT Digital Award 2020 winning poetry collection by Ellora Mishra leaves one with a sweet nostalgic lingering reminiscence of their rendezvous with their very own life. Dots & Streaks is one such book that has those reins to therapeutically harness a multitude of emotions evoked by its simple yet powerful lyrical verses.

The book reinstates the fact as to how life in all its profoundness thrives commonly in the mundane. Dots & Streaks is one such keeper of a book that simply grows on you leaving you intoxicated and yearning for more.

2. The King of The Sea by Nandan Gautam

The first-ever book to have a two-album soundtrack composed by the author himself; this metaphysical novel by Nandan Gautam is an experimental book which shifts between three points of views. The author’s story which is a real-life account of him as he writes this book, the main story that he has visions about, and a mysterious voice that speaks to him from time to time that he doesn’t always understand or even trust.

These three narratives move back and forth like a stream of consciousness and the whole story is slowly revealed not only to the reader but also to the writer. The masterpiece is truly a spiritual adventure, a roller coaster ride with many unexpected twists and turns.

The music features some of the finest musicians in the world including Grammy award winner Antonio Sanchez, Tom Schuman, Rainer Bruninghaus, Chad Wackerman along with Indian musicians like Amit Heri and Toni Das.

3. A Place Called Home by Nithya Chellam

This small and sweet book by Nithya Chellam takes you on a journey never taken before. This book motivates you not just to fall in love with yourself but also Mother Earth. Very few selected books find their book blurb in the form of a sweet poem makes it quite interesting.

A very simple question which Nithya Chellam has put forward to her readers: “What if life is not about the successes or the goals that you achieve? What if life is about the journey and not the destination?” in its very first chapter assures the readers to go on a journey which will not just lead us to ponder our own decisions but also let us the need to refine our thought-process.

4. Around The World Through My Lens by Jyoti Jha

This travelogue by Jyoti Jha is very crystal clear in its message as Jyoti Jha says; life is not meant to be in one place. In the times of pandemic; when the world is shut down and there are restrictions on travelling, the author takes a dive into the memories of some amazing places across the globe from her travelogue.

Memories, footprints and the yearning to visit some known locations and a few offbeat ones, all of them expressed through words and pictures, with a touch of personal details and the author’s exceptional experiences with these destinations, the book intends to give a visual delight to anyone who loves to travel, and provide a glimpse of some lovely destinations from India, USA, UK, Europe and Japan, and the points of interest in those places. Keeping the motivation high for exploring the world as it becomes accessible again, the author presents these places through her lens.

5. Petit à Petit: Little by Little by Ambica Uppal

One more beautiful poetry collection to make this exquisite list is Petit à Petit by Ambica Uppal. Petit à Petit is a collection of simple and inspiring poetry that motivates one to dream and change the narrative of their lives. It assures you that tomorrow will be a better day and encourages you to realize your potential and achieve your aspirations.

It is centred on themes like self-love, self-confidence, and taking life into your own hands.No matter how far-away and impossible your dreams seem, don’t be afraid to reach for them. With a very beautiful poem in the back cover, it encourages us to embrace our dream.

6. Amma: A Memoir by N. Srinivasa Raghavan

A heartfelt and tearful tribute to his mother by N. Srinivasa Raghavan; Amma: A memoir to the loveliest woman that I knew is a very touching book for obvious reasons. The memoir is intended as a tribute to the author’s mother who passed away earlier this year.

The book traces her influence through successive years of his life, shaping his values, his convictions, and his world view. Once he got his father’s blessing to start his maiden literary venture, he set about writing the book. It is also a deep reverential tribute to all mothers and to Motherhood in general. The author hopes every son and every daughter picking up this book will find it resonating with their love and affection for their own mothers.