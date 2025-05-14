Zero tolerance to indiscipline: Action taken for drinking on duty at Tata Nagar PO

In a decisive move reflecting the central government’s zero-tolerance stance on service indiscipline, the Department of Posts has suspended three employees and relieved another of duty following a shocking incident at the Tata Nagar Post Office, where staff were allegedly found consuming alcohol within office premises during duty hours.

The disciplinary action was taken after the matter was brought to light by a media report and subsequently came under the notice of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The incident, which occurred on the night of May 3, involved postal staff reportedly drinking inside the premises in blatant violation of official conduct rules. Acting promptly, the department ordered an internal inquiry under the direction of Senior Superintendent of Posts, Parmanand Kumar. Assistant Superintendent (West) Parikshit Seth conducted the investigation, confirming the veracity of the allegations. Based on the findings, LSG Postal Assistant Nitesh Kumar, Overseer Amit Kumar Thakur, and Night Guard Jitendra Kumar were suspended with immediate effect, while GDS BPM Suraj Kumar Sahu was removed from duty.

The Union Ministry has termed the incident a serious breach of service ethics and an unacceptable act of misconduct, asserting that such behaviour undermines the discipline and decorum expected from public servants. Minister Scindia’s swift intervention underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring accountability and professionalism within critical public service institutions.

The Department of Posts, in an official statement, reiterated its policy of zero tolerance toward such actions and expressed strong displeasure over the erosion of workplace ethics. The ministry also emphasised that such misconduct directly impacts public confidence in government institutions, particularly in essential services such as postal operations, which continue to serve as lifelines in smaller cities and rural regions.

The Tata Nagar episode has reignited discussions about declining professional standards in public offices and the need for stronger institutional checks. Citizens and employee unions alike have called for reforms in internal monitoring systems to prevent similar lapses. The government’s firm response in this case is likely to set a precedent for disciplinary action in other sectors of the public service.