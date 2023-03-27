YSRCP MLAs complain of threat and allurement for vote

Post MLC elections Andhra Pradesh politics has turned murkier with suspended YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi alleging threat to her life from advisor to the government and party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy even as Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao, who was elected on Jana Sena ticket but joined YSRCP, alleged that the TDP MLA of Undi had offered him Rs 10 crore to vote for the TDP MLC candidate under MLA quota but he refused.

Denying that she had cross voted for the TDP candidate Panchumarthi Anuradha, Sridevi said she left the state after an attack on her party office in her constituency by YSRCP cadres. “I have a life threat from Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. I will complain to the National Human Rights Commission about law and order in AP. A Dalit and a woman MLA do not have protection in AP. I will go back to the state only after my safety is assured,” she said.

Vundavalli Sridevi, who represents Tadikonda of the Amaravati capital area, has been in a quandary because of the agitation carried out by the farmers of the region which was against her party stand. She vowed to join the farmers’ protest and promised a “return” gift to YSRCP soon after her suspension. She denied she will join any other party and clarified she will remain an independent MLA till the end of her term. She alleged she was being targeted for going against the sand mafia. Despite her allegations against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s closest aide Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the suspended MLA spared the chief minister from her attack.

Meanwhile, the lone Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao who joined YSRCP after elections alleged he was offered Rs 10 crore by TDP MLA of Undi Mantena Ramaraju along with a good position in the party but he refused. After the debacle in MLC elections YSRCP had alleged that TDP offered Rs10-20 crore to the MLAs who cross voted. They said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who had been embroiled in buying MLAs in Telangana in 2015 were up to the same tricks again.