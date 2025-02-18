Youths exhibit sculpture skills at Surajkund International Crafts Fair

Young participants are giving their best in the sculpture competition organised at the Art and Cultural Gallery of the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Faridabad.

Principal Secretary of Haryana Tourism Corporation, Kala Ramachandran observed the sculpture competition to be held till February 21. During this, she also praised the skilled work of the artisans participating in the competition.

The competition is being organised at the Surajkund Mela premises to make young sculptors more proficient in their art under the guidance of Dr. Amit Agrawal, Commissioner of Haryana Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Director General KM Pandurang, and under the direction of Additional Director Vivek Kalia.

Encouraging the craftsmen, Kala Ramachandran said young sculptors are playing an important role in developing the vanishing sculpture art. The Surajkund Mela is providing an international-level platform to these participants. This will give global recognition to the talent of the participants.

On the occasion, Art Officer (Sculpture) of the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs, Hriday Kaushal, said through this competition, young participants are learning the nuances of sculpture. Tourists are also reaching in large numbers to see the sculptures.

He said all the participants in the competition are engaged in the work of carving stones and giving them the shape of a sculpture with 8 to 10 hours of hard work daily.