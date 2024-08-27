Youth vs Old Guards tussle in DMK comes out in the open

Even as the friendly spat between superstar Rajinikanth and DMK veteran and Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister Duraimurugan over old guards refusing to step aside appeared to have come to an end with a truce, the debate on elders in the party paving way for the youth has received a renewed thrust ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s fortnight-long US visit.

DMK Youth Wing secretary and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made an appeal to the old warhorses in the party to make way for youngsters, bringing the tussle to the fore. “The youth are ready to join the DMK in large numbers and prepared to occupy responsible positions. We have to hold them by hand, guide them and make way for them. This is my appeal,” he said addressing a recent party event here in Chennai organised by the DMK Engineer’s Wing.

The seniors have an iron grip over the party organisation in their respective areas, making it difficult for new faces to emerge. As such, Udhayanidhi is very much aware of this reality. Significantly, this is the first time that the DMK scion had spoken his mind in the open on the issue though he is said to have been batting for more youth faces in the government for long.

Advertisement

And this comes within days of Rajinikanth complimenting Stalin at a book release function for his deft handling of the veterans in the party holding important portfolios in his cabinet. “The DMK is akin to a school where the old students refuse to leave the classroom even after securing top ranks. They prove to be the tough ones to handle for any teacher. There is Duraimurugan, who used to challenge Kalaignanr (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) himself. And, I compliment Stalin for handling them,” Rajinikanth said and Stalin was all smiles at this. A day later, the witty Duraimurugan retorted, “Even actors in the sunset years, with fallen teeth and grey beard continue to be in the limelight blocking opportunities for upcoming youngsters.” But, the two had patched up with both claiming to be good friends and Duraimurugan saying “It is banter not to be taken as acrimony.”

Referring to the superstar’s remark on veterans, Udhayanidhi said “All of you know what Rajinikanth had said. And you also know for which he drew huge applause.”

According to analysts, Udhayanidhi, whose elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister to formalise his position as the number two in both the government and the party, would like to have his own team of young turks. “The message for the old guards to step aside is not only for Duraimurugan. It is also for others like I Periasamy, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy among others. They also have sons either as MPs or MLAs. Udhayanidhi wants his loyalists, who may be even first timers, to be included in the ministry. And this requires the veterans to be eased out,” explains R Thirunavukkarasu, a researcher of Dravidian movement teaching sociology at University of Hyderabad.

As such, this tussle will continue since none will voluntarily opt out, he said adding “Actor Vijay’s foray into politics is attracting the youth and this makes the DMK and Udhayanidhi, in particular, to bring in fresh blood.”