Youth stabbed to death in Tilak Nagar for resisting sister’s affair, one held

The Delhi Police apprehended an accused in the case of murder of a 27-year-old youth in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Ishmeet Singh, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Tilak Nagar, was stabbed to death.

According to police officials, on Monday, DDU Hospital authorities informed them about Singh who was brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after registering a complaint at Khyala Police Station, a team of cops was sent to the hospital to investigate the matter.

During preliminary inquiry conducted into this case, it came out that one Anmol, one of the assailants, was in a relationship with the deceased’s sister. He was warned by the family of the deceased to end the relationship.

Despite repeated warnings from the deceased, Anmol refused to break the ties with the girl leading to animosity between the two of them, a cop mentioned.

On Monday, when the victim was returning home, he saw the accused along with Pritpal, co-accused in the case, and others standing near his house. A quarrel ensued and Anmol, along with his accomplices, started beating the victim.

They ganged up against Singh, overpowering and beating him with fists and blows. Subsequently, as one of the attackers stabbed him on his lower left leg he lost unconsciousness.

After committing the crime, all the assailants fled the spot and Singh was immediately taken to DDU Hospital by his father, where he succumbed to the injuries he had sustained during the treatment.

With this info, the team conducted an investigation into the case and eventually got their hands on one of the accused persons, Pritpal (25), a resident of Chand Nagar in Tilak Nagar, an officer asserted.

The arrested accused has been questioned while raids are being conducted to nab the co-accused in the ase, officials stated.

A case has been registered against all accused individuals, and an investigation into this case is underway by the police team, a senior officer stated.