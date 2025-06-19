Youth shot dead in front of police station in UP’s Ghaziabad

A youth was shot dead in front of the Muradnagar Police station here on Thursday morning. The victim, along with his family members, had come to lodge a complaint about the assailant, who had attacked them in their house last night as well.

The two identified criminals shot four bullets at the victim, Ravi Sharma, son of Ravindra Sharma, at the entry gate of Muradnagar police station, while other members of the family ran away to save themselves.

It is being said that before the incident, the accused had fought over car parking in front of their house in Milk Ravali village on Wednesday night. The accused also fired two rounds at the victim’s house last night before killing him near the police station today.

The accused have been identified as Monty and Ajay. Police confirm that Ajay is an accused in a rape case and was out on bail.

Angry villagers blocked the way and protested in front of the Muradnagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police( DCP) Rural Surendranath Tiwari said that information was received in Muradnagar that some people had fired at Ravindra Sharma’s house in Milk Ravali village, and the police went to the spot.

The DCP said three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, who were on the run.